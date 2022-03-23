Lankan economic crisis: 10 more refugees arrested in Dhanushkodi

Chennai :

Ten more Lankan refugees were arrested in Dhanushkodi and remanded on Wednesday.





Earlier six Lankan refugees of two families were arrested at Mandapam on charges of illegal migration.





The island nation is facing an acute economic and energy crisis triggered due to a shortage of foreign exchange. A sudden rise in prices of key commodities and fuel shortage forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours outside petrol pumps. People are also facing long hours of power cuts daily.









The foreign exchange crisis halted the smooth import of fuel, cooking gas, and most essentials. The government has sought Indian credit lines to ensure the supply of essentials, including fuel.