Zelensky's office launches humanitarian aid website to assist people affected by Russia's war

Kiev :

With United Nations confirming that more than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office has launched a humanitarian aid website helping to find out how to and whom to address the aid.





Ukraine's local media outlet, The Kyiv Independent, wrote, "President's Office launches humanitarian aid website. The official website http://help.gov.ua helps to find out how to send and whom to address humanitarian aid. The portal also provides contacts of foreign and Ukrainian humanitarian hubs."





An estimated over 3.2 million people have left Ukraine for neighbouring countries from February 24, the UN refugee agency said on Friday. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, acknowledged the enormous support of the Polish authorities and civil society for those who have been forced to flee Ukraine after the number of arrivals passed the two million mark within three weeks.





More than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said Saturday, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country.





UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 3,328,692 Ukrainians had left since the war began on February 24, with another 58,030 joining the exodus since Friday's update.





"People continue to flee because they are afraid of bombs, airstrikes and indiscriminate destruction," said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.





On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.



