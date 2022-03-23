Helping AI to learn about indigenous cultures

New York :

In September 2021, Native American technology students in high school and college gathered at a conference in Phoenix and were asked to create photo tags — word associations, essentially — for a series of images. One image showed ceremonial sage in a seashell; another, a black-and-white photograph circa 1884, showed hundreds of Native American children lined up in uniform outside the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, one of the most prominent boarding schools run by the American government during the 19th and 20th centuries.





For the ceremonial sage, the students chose the words “sweetgrass,” “sage,” “sacred,” “medicine,” “protection” and “prayers.” They gave the photo of the boarding school tags with a different tone: “genocide,” “tragedy,” “cultural elimination,” “resiliency” and “Native children.”





The exercise was for the workshop Teaching Heritage to Artificial Intelligence Through Storytelling at the annual conference for the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. The students were creating metadata that could train a photo recognition algorithm to understand the cultural meaning of an image.





The workshop presenters — Chamisa Edmo, a technologist and citizen of the Navajo Nation, who is also Blackfeet and Shoshone-Bannock; Tracy Monteith, a senior Microsoft engineer and member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; and the journalist Davar Ardalan — then compared these answers with those produced by a major image recognition app.





For the ceremonial sage, the app’s top tag was “plant,” but other tags included “ice cream” and “dessert.” The app tagged the school image with “human,” “crowd,” “audience” and “smile” — the last a particularly odd descriptor, given that few of the children are smiling.





The image recognition app botched its task, Monteith said, because it didn’t have proper training data. Edmo explained tagging results are often “outlandish” and “offensive,” recalling how one app identified a Native American person wearing regalia as a bird. And yet similar image recognition apps have identified with ease a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Ms Ardalan noted as an example, because of the abundance of data on the topic.





As Monteith put it, AI is only as good as the data it is fed. And data on cultures that have long been marginalised, like Native ones, are simply not at the levels they need to be. “Clearly, there’s a bias represented,” he said.





The workshop was the initiative of Intelligent Voices of Wisdom, or IVOW, a tech start-up that Ardalan, an executive producer of audio at National Geographic, founded to preserve culture through AI. and to counter those biases.





“The internet is not representative of the entire population, and when people are represented, it may not be accurate because of stereotypes and hate speech,” said Percy Liang, an associate professor of computer science at Stanford University and director of the school’s Center for Research on Foundation Models.





To counter this tendency, Ardalan, who is an Iranian American of Bakhtiari and Kurdish descent, wants IVOW to develop tools to create “cultural engines” for under-represented groups so they can generate, and take ownership of, their data. “The cultural engine cannot be a data scientist in Philadelphia trying to create data sets for a tribe in Arizona,” she said.