The grand theory driving Putin to war

New York :

President Vladimir Putin’s bloody assault on Ukraine, nearly a month in, still seems inexplicable. Rockets raining down on apartment buildings and fleeing families are now Russia’s face to the world. What could induce Russia to take such a fateful step, effectively electing to become a outcast state?





Efforts to understand the invasion tend to fall into two broad schools of thought. The first focuses on Putin himself his state of mind, his understanding of history or his KGB past. The second invokes developments external to Russia, chiefly NATO’s eastward expansion after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, as the underlying source of the conflict. But to understand the war in Ukraine, we must go beyond the political projects of Western leaders and Putin’s psyche. The ardour and content of Putin’s declarations are not new or unique to him. Since the 1990s, plans to reunite Ukraine and other post-Soviet states into a transcontinental superpower have been brewing in Russia. The end of the Soviet Union disoriented Russia’s elites, stripping away their special status in a huge Communist empire. In the wild years after 1991, many were able to amass enormous fortunes in cahoots with an indulgent regime. But for others who had set their goals in Soviet conditions, wealth and a vibrant consumer economy were not enough. Post-imperial egos felt the loss of Russia’s status and significance keenly.





As Communism lost its élan, intellectuals searched for a different principle on which the Russian state could be organised. One of the most alluring concepts was Eurasianism. Emerging from the collapse of the Russian Empire in 1917, this idea posited Russia as a Eurasian polity formed by a deep history of cultural exchanges among people of Turkic, Slavic, Mongol and other Asian origins. In 1920, the linguist Nikolai Trubetzkoy — one of several Russian émigré intellectuals who developed the concept — published “Europe and Humanity,” a trenchant critique of Western colonialism and Eurocentrism. He called on Russian intellectuals to free themselves from their fixation on Europe and to build on the “legacy of Chinggis Khan” to create a great continent-spanning Russian-Eurasian state. Eurasian geopolitics, Russian Orthodoxy and traditional values — these goals shaped Russia’s self-image under Putin’s leadership. The themes of imperial glory and Western victimisation were propagated across the country; in 2017, they were drummed home in the monumental exhibition “Russia, My History.” Where did Ukraine figure in this imperial revival? As an obstacle, from the very beginning. Trubetzkoy argued in his 1927 article “On the Ukrainian Problem” that Ukrainian culture was an “individualisation of all-Russian culture” and that Ukrainians and Belarussians should bond with Russians around the organising principle of their shared Orthodox faith. Self-styled philosopher Aleksandr Dugin made things more direct in his 1997 text: Ukrainian sovereignty presented a “huge danger to all of Eurasia.” Total military and political control of the whole north coast of the Black Sea was an “absolute imperative” of Russian geopolitics. Ukraine had to become “a purely administrative sector of the Russian centralised state.”





Putin has taken that message to heart. In 2013, he declared that Eurasia was a major geopolitical zone where Russia’s “genetic code” and its many peoples would be defended against “extreme Western-style liberalism.” In July last year he announced that “Russians and Ukrainians are one people,” and in his furious rant on the eve of invasion, he described Ukraine as a “colony with a puppet regime,” where the Orthodox Church is under assault and NATO prepares for an attack on Russia.





The goal, plainly, is empire. And the line will not be drawn at Ukraine.