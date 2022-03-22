Disney employees stage protest against CEO's response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Protestors standing with sign for Disney to speak out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill (AP)

The company that has produced a lot of popular animated and live-action films, Walt Disney's employees have decided to plan out to protest against CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek's response to Florida legislation that LGBTQ advocates have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" Bill.





Along with the employees, LGBTQ workers and allies are expected to participate in a general walkout at various locations in the US.





The announcement came after a group of employees announced last week on a website that calls out Chapek by name.





The website's message read, "The Walt Disney Company’s (TWDC) LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand against TWDC’s apathy in the face of the bigoted “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill put forth by the FL state legislature. The recent statements and lack of action by TWDC leadership regarding the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation. As a community, we have been forced into an impossible and unsustainable position. We must now take action to convince TWDC to protect employees and their families in the face of such open and unapologetic bigotry. tarting the week of March 14th we will begin a series of collective actions together in order to make our voices and demands heard!."





The employees have scheduled the walk-out starting from March 15th through March 21st with a 15 minute break period. The walkout is to take place at 3:00 PM-3:15 PM respective to the employee's timezone and full stage walkout on March 22nd





The demands of the employees for The Walt Disney Company needs to do in order to regain the trust of the LGBTQIA+ community and employees:





1. The company must immediately and indefinitely cease all campaign donations to these politicians involved in the creation or passage of the “don’t say gay” bill.





2. The company to publicly commit to an actionable plan that protects employees from hateful legislation.





3. TWDC must reaffirm the company’s commitment to protecting and advocating for its LGBTQIA+ staff, even in the face of political risk.





4. TWDC must take responsibility for their inaction to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ children and their families by making substantial contributions to The Trevor Project and other human rights advocacy groups in an effort to regain our trust in the company’s inclusion and equality efforts.





5. TWDC should allocate content spending and outline how it will expand its content catalog to represent the LGBTQIA+ as well as transparent reporting on methods of community inclusion in content creation and inception.





6. TWDC pledges to create an LGBTQIA+ brand similar to that of "The Onyx Collective" focusing on LGBTQ+ creators and underrepresented voices.