Chinese President shocked over plane crash, orders probe into cause

We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 accident, state broadcaster CCTV reported Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Credit: Reuters)
Beijing:
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" by Monday's crash of a passenger plane carrying 132 people in the country's southwest and called for an investigation into the accident, state media reported.


"We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 accident," state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi saying, while he also called for "all efforts" towards the rescue and to find out the "cause of the accident as soon as possible".

