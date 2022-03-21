US’s Indo-Pacific strategy as dangerous as NATO: China

Beijing :

The Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States is as “dangerous” as NATO’s eastward expansion in Europe resulting in Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine, a senior Chinese diplomat said.





“With the disintegration of the Soviet Union, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) should have been consigned to history alongside the Warsaw Pact,” China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said while addressing the International Forum on Security and Strategy hosted by the Centre for International Security and Strategy of Tsinghua University.





“However, rather than breaking up, NATO has kept strengthening and expanding. One could well anticipate the consequences going down this path. The crisis in Ukraine is a stern warning,” he said.





“All sides need to jointly support Russia and Ukraine in having dialogue and negotiation that will produce results and lead to peace,” Le said. “One should not seek its own absolute security, said Le, the former Chinese Ambassador to India and widely tipped to succeed the present Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in this year’s leadership reshuffle.





“Since NATO made a promise back then, it should not renege on its word and keep pushing its boundary eastward. The pursuit of absolute security actually leads to absolute insecurity,” he said.





As the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy gained traction, China has stepped up its attacks especially on the formation of Quad comprising the US, India, Japan, Australia, saying the grouping is akin to Asian NATO.





Early this month, Wang Yi in his annual press conference said Washington is seeking to create an Asian NATO to suppress Beijing.





Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had dismissed the notion that the Quad is an Asian NATO and said that there are “interested parties” who advance such analogies and one should not slip into it.