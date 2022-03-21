Covid hasn’t gone away, says US Surgeon General

Washington :

The pandemic has not gone away, Indian-origin US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned on Sunday, saying that cases may rise and fall in the months to come.





Murthy also expressed his concern over the lack of funding.





“When we look at what’s happening around the world and over the last two years, we recognise that when cases increase in one part of the world, that often leads to increases in the other part of the world. And we should be prepared that, you know, Covid hasn’t gone away,” he said.