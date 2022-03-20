Ready for negotiations with Putin, failure would result in WW3: Zelensky

Chennai :

With the Russian forces invading several cities of Ukraine entering the fourth week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he's ready for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that failure in talks would engender a third World War.





''I am ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years and I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war," he told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.





He added, "I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War".









Meanwhile, Russian forces have bombed an art school in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where about 400 residents had taken shelter, the city council said on Sunday. There was no immediate word of casualties from the Saturday attack, although the council said the building was destroyed and there were victims under the rubble.