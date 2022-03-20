Sun, Mar 20, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine releases loss of Russian armed forces

Published: Mar 20,202207:33 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On another note, Ukrainian authorities said that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the embattled port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine's president said an unrelenting Russian siege would be remembered for centuries to come.

Image Courtesy: AP
Image Courtesy: AP
Chennai:
The Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday tweeted information regarding the loss of the Russian armed forces during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war until today.

The information shared on Twitter read: 14,700 personnel killed, 96 aircraft, 118 helicopters, 476 tanks, 60 cisterns, 21 UAVs, 12 special equipment, 1497 armored vehicles of different types, 230 artillery pieces, 74 MLRs, 947 vehicles, 3 vessels, and 44 anti-aircraft warfare system were reported to be losses during Russian invasion in Ukraine.


On another note, Ukrainian authorities said that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the embattled port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine's president said an unrelenting Russian siege would be remembered for centuries to come.




Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations