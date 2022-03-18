MEA: ICJ judge’s vote in individual capacity

Moscow :

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine, granting measures requested by Kyiv. The court order was supported by 13 judges, while two voted against it -- Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian from Russia and Judge Xue Hanqin from China. India’s judge, Dalveer Bhandari, voted against Russia. Asked about the vote at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “They are (there) in individual capacities and they vote on the merits of that. Not appropriate to comment on how judges in the ICJ vote.”





Putin a war criminal, says Biden





US President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, prompting an angry response from the Kremlin which denounced it as “unforgivable rhetoric” from a head of state. Biden’s off-the-cuff remarks was the harshest condemnation of Putin’s actions from any US official since Russia launched a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine three weeks ago.





Survivors emerge from Ukraine theatre: Survivors began to emerge on Thursday as authorities worked to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theater blasted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city, the local governor said. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin went on television to excoriate Russians who don’t back him. Russians “will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths,” he said.