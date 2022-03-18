Fri, Mar 18, 2022

Landmark in Madagascar named after Gandhi

Mayor of Antananarivo Naina Andriantsitohaina and India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar inaugurated the green space on Wednesday at a special ceremony in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.

Green Triangle being inaugurated in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo.
New York:
As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence, a “Green Triangle” named after Mahatma Gandhi was jointly inaugurated in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo. Mayor of Antananarivo Naina Andriantsitohaina and India’s Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar inaugurated the green space on Wednesday at a special ceremony in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo.

