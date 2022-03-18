No-code brings AI power to the masses

New York :

Sean Cusack, a software engineer at Microsoft and beekeeper on the side, wanted to know if anything besides bees was going into his hives. So he built a tiny photo booth that took pictures whenever something appeared around it. But sorting through thousands of insect portraits proved tedious.





Colleagues told him about a new product that the company was working on called Lobe.ai, which allows anybody to train a computer-vision system to recognise objects. It allowed him to drag and drop sample photos and click a few buttons to make a system that could recognise his bees and spot unwelcome visitors like the dreaded Asian murder hornet.





Cusack is part of a growing army of “citizen developers,” who use new products that allow anyone to apply artificial intelligence without having to write a line of code. Proponents of the “no-code” AI revolution believe it will change the world: It used to require a team of engineers to build a piece of software, but now users with a web browser have the power to bring an idea to life.





AI is following a familiar progression. “First, it’s used by a small core of scientists,” Jonathan Reilly, co-founder of Akkio, a start-up that allows anyone to make predictions using data. “Then the user base expands to engineers who can navigate technical nuance and jargon until, finally, it’s made user-friendly enough that almost anyone can use it.”





New no-code platforms replace programming languages with simple web interfaces, and a wave of start-ups is bringing the power of AI to nontechnical people. Juji, for example, is a tool designed to make building AI chatbots easy by using machine learning to automatically handle complex conversation flows and infer users’ particular characteristics to personalise each engagement.





Its co-founder, Michelle Zhou, said the goal was to give chatbots advanced soft skills such as emotional intelligence so that they could connect with users on a more human level. Using Juji, staffers at the University of Illinois were able to create and manage their custom AI chatbot and scale their student recruitment operations.





But not all of the existing tools are robust enough to do more than simple tasks. Google’s Teachable Machines is a computer-vision tool similar to Lobe.ai. Steve Saling, a former landscape architect who is now living with ALS, worked with the Teachable Machines team for about a year and a half to train a system to turn switches on and off using his facial expressions.





The process of collecting that data — pictures of his face at different angles and in varying light — was labour intensive and the system never reached the level of accuracy required, Saling said in an email. “Automation needs to be in excess of 99 per cent reliable to be dependent on it,” he said.





Still, it’s early days. “No-code AI tools are still on the fringes of the larger no-code movement, because not many people understand machine learning enough to dream up what’s possible,” said Josh Tiernan, who runs No Code Founders, a community of nontechnical entrepreneurs.





Another force in no-code’s favour: Advances in AI itself are making no-code platforms more powerful. OpenAI, the company co-founded by Elon Musk, has a vast AI system, GPT-3, that can write code when prompted with simple English. It has used the system to create GitHub Copilot, which acts as an autocomplete function for coders, speeding up their work. DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has gone a step further with an AI tool capable of writing complete code to solve complex problems posed to it with normal speech or text.





Already, users of Microsoft’s Power Platform, which includes a family of no-code products, can generate simple applications by just describing them.





