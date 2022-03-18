Editorial: The arsenal of autocracy

Kiev :

While it might be convenient to lay the blame for the current situation in Ukraine at the doors of Russia, the seeds for such discord had been sown many decades ago. The Cuban missile crisis in 1962 is recalled by political experts as that moment in history when the Cold War had every possibility to escalate into a nuclear war, a term that has been dropped during the current crisis too. The confrontation between the US and Russia had peaked when the US decided to station ballistic missiles in Turkey. Moscow in turn decided to stash its missiles in Cuba, which put the American military on red alert.





After months of negotiations, both nations dismantled their arsenals in the foreign shores. To keep communication channels open, a Moscow-Washington hotline was also established. But then, two decades after the disintegration of the Soviet Union that was seen as a victory for the West, the US decided to exit the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty that it had entered with Russia on account of fears of Iran expanding its nuclear capabilities.





The withdrawal of the US, the sole superpower, from the arms treaty was termed by a negotiator as a fatal blow to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, unshackling the world from any limits placed on nuclear proliferation. But there was more to come for Russia’s sense of perceived indignation. Following independence from the Soviet bloc, Ukraine witnessed successive changes in governance. But it plunged into economic and social disorder due to widespread privatisation and the looting of state property, which lowered the standard of living.





Russia, which kept its markets open to Ukraine and had been following a zero-tariff barrier policy, had been in talks with the EU for close to 17 years on conditions involving its accession to the WTO. When the EU chose to sign an agreement of association with Ukraine, Russia viewed this as an affront to its trade sovereignty.





How the West has attempted to wash its hands off the fracas seems preposterous, as both the US and NATO have in many ways prodded Russia onto the brink of war. In 2004, Ukraine witnessed the Orange Revolution in the immediate aftermath of the Ukrainian Presidential elections. Viktor Yanukovych, a candidate loyal to Moscow, had emerged as the winner, only to be dropped after a series of protests over alleged electoral fraud. Although Yanukovych came back as President in 2010, Russian nationalists were convinced about American intervention in Ukrainian politics – the manner in which the CIA had orchestrated the protests to unseat Yanukovych.





In 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and set forth a referendum that was termed by Putin as complying with the principle of self-determination of peoples. Many nations and the UN General Assembly condemned the violation and rejected the annexation and the referendum. As far as Moscow was concerned, the US’s foreign policy in the region has been wary of any rapprochement between Ukraine and Russia, a development that might go on to increase Russia’s sphere of influence in Europe.





In a way, the West’s paranoia, coupled with Ukraine’s steps to join NATO, has prompted Putin to do the unthinkable. Putin has often expressed doubts that NATO’s expansion would permit the US to use EU nations and Ukraine to possibly mount attacks against Russia, which was something that needed to be nipped in the bud. Unfortunately, it’s the citizens of Ukraine and Russia who will pay a heavy price for this quest for speculative supremacy.