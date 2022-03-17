2 dead, 92 injured after 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan

Tokyo :

The number of people, who were injured by a powerful earthquake in Japan, has increased to 92 while the death toll stands at two people, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.





The 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit northeast Japan on Wednesday, causing a one-meter tsunami in the Miyagi prefecture. Previous reports said that the number of injured people stood at 92.





Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.





The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.