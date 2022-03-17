Ukraine says Russia has softened its stance

Kiev :

A senior aide to Ukraine’s President said that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender - something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks. Three rounds of talks in Belarus have been followed by video calls between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.



