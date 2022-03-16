Wed, Mar 16, 2022

7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

Published: Mar 16,202208:53 PM by PTI

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea.

Representative Image
Tokyo:
A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Conversations