Ukraine universities begin e-classes

Some students are, however, concerned about not being able attend practical classes. Several medical universities, mostly located in western Ukraine, have started online classes from Monday as holding physical classes in Ukraine has become impossible amid continued shelling by Russian forces. Other universities have also planned to resume online classes in the coming days. Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University and Bogomolets National Medical University have started online classes from Monday. The Indian students said their teachers are taking classes from their home or safe places amid continued shelling.





Russia route for students: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the government will use the Russia route for the evacuation of students who are still stuck in South Ukraine.