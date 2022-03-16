Is the West to blame for Russia’s war?

Other City :

From the beginning of the war in Ukraine, it was clear that China would not condemn Russia’s invasion. On February 25, Beijing abstained from a vote on a UN Security Council draft resolution condemning the attack. China also abstained from a condemnation of the war by 141 countries in the UN General Assembly. And Beijing’s implicit support of Russia continues despite Moscow’s continued escalation of the war.





Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China’s friendship with Russia was “solid as a rock,” and constituted the “most important bilateral relationship” in the world contributing to “peace, stability and development.” Wang blamed a “Cold War mentality” as the real reason for the war in Ukraine. This catchphrase has been increasingly used by China in recent years, especially in its criticism of the US. “We must overcome the Cold War mentality and instead focus on peaceful coexistence and win-win strategies,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told the World Economic Forum in Geneva in January.





“The only thing more dangerous is the pursuit of hegemony and the oppression of others who resist the course of history,” Xi said. Although he did not name the United States, it was clear that this message was directed at Washington. As is already well known, the Cold War roughly lasted from 1947 to 1989 and included two camps: the so-called Western powers, led by the US, and the Eastern bloc, led by the USSR, nominally on the sides of capitalism and communism, respectively. The Cold War ended with the disintegration of the Eastern bloc and the Soviet Union.





China, which stood by the side of its Soviet brother state after World War II, had a falling out with Moscow in 1960. China’s leader, Mao Zedong, and USSR leader Nikita Khrushchev had different interpretations of relations with the West. The USSR under Khrushchev wanted to pursue a policy of “peaceful coexistence,” while Mao wanted to take a more aggressive course toward a Communist-led global revolution. Today, when China speaks of a “Cold War mentality,” there can no longer be any talk of two polarized camps. In the view of the Chinese leadership, the United States and NATO have not overcome a Cold War mindset. In this context, Russia is permanently threatened by NATO.





Similarly, China says it is threatened by the Indo-Pacific strategies of the US and the EU, like for instance the trilateral security pact involving the US, the UK and Australia (AUKUS) under which the US and the UK will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, or even by loose security dialogues such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), in which the US, Japan, India and Australia participate.





At the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi met and reaffirmed the friendship between Russia and China. In a joint statement, the leaders said they opposed the “further expansion of NATO,” while calling on the alliance to “abandon its ideologised Cold War approaches, respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries and the diversity of their civilisational, cultural and historical backgrounds, and adopt a fair and objective attitude toward the peaceful development of other countries.”





It is true that more and more politicians and analysts in the West are talking about a new Cold War. The expression “Cold War 2.0” is used to refer to the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing, but also between the European Union and China. In March 2019, the EU Commission officially declared China a “systemic rival.”





This article was provided by Deutsche Welle