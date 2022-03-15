Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe

Washington :

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and his push to upend the broader security order in Europe may lead to a historic shift in American thinking about defense of the continent.





Depending on how far Putin goes, this could mean a buildup of US military power in Europe not seen since the Cold War.









The prospect of a bigger US military footprint in Europe is a remarkable turnaround from just two years ago.





In 2020, President Donald Trump ordered thousands of American troops out of Germany as part of his argument that Europeans were undeserving allies. Just days after taking office,









President Joe Biden stopped the withdrawal before it could start, and his administration has stressed NATO’s importance even as Biden identifies China as the main long-term threat to US security.