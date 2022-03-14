Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine

Moscow :

The Russian military says that 20 civilians have been killed by a ballistic missile launched by the Ukrainian forces.





Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Soviet-made Tochka-U missile on Monday hit the central part of the eastern city of Donetsk, the center of the separatist Donetsk region.





He said that another 28 civilians, including children, were seriously wounded by the missile that carried shrapnel warhead.









Konashenkov said the missile was fired from an area northwest of Donetsk controlled by Ukrainian forces. He charged that the shelling of the area of Donetsk that has no military facilities represented a war crime.





Konashenkov’s claim couldn’t be independently verified.