China scrambles to contain worst outbreak

China’s high-tech Shenzhen city, which has a population of over 17 million, was the latest to shut down to control the surge of Covid cases, as the government scrambled to contain the worst outbreak of virus cases in the last two years.

Beijing : Shenzhen will seal all communities, villages and suspend bus and metro services from Monday to Sunday due to the latest Covid outbreak, state-run China Daily reported on Sunday. Shenzhen which has been battling an Omicron surge since late February, will carry out three rounds of citywide tests next week.