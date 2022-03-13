Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in largest execution

Saudi Arabia executed 81 people on Saturday convicted of crimes ranging from killings to those belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.

Riyadh : The executions carried out surpassed even the toll of a January 1980 mass execution for the 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant attack to target the kingdom and Islam’s holiest site.It wasn’t clear why the kingdom choose Saturday for the executions. Related Tags : Saudi Arabia | execution | crime