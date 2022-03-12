Ukraine-Russia tussle: Ukraine President Zelensky keeps the peace option open

Kiev :

On the 17th day of the Russian Ukrainian war, President Zelensky asked French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to help for releasing the Captive mayor of Melitopol.





Melitopol Mayor was kidnapped by a group of Russian soldiers on Friday. The residents of the city demanded to release the mayor.





President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Twitter feed on Saturday “I spoke with @OlafScholz, @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed countering the aggressor, RF crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks were also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together”.