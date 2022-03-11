Biden warns direct NATO-Russia clash would trigger World War 3

We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine, said Biden (Credit: AP)

Washington :

President Joe Biden again ruled out any direct intervention by the United States to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, warning that such conflict pitting the NATO alliance against the Kremlin "is World War III."





"We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine," Biden said in a speech at the White House, refuting increasingly desperate calls from Kyiv for NATO to intervene against the Russian assault.



