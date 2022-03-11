‘Incredible momentum’ in India-US defence relationship: Pentagon

There is an “incredible momentum” in the US-India defence relationship and the much awaited 2+2 dialogue between the two countries will take place here in early April, a top Pentagon official has said during a Congressional hearing on the Indo-Pacific region.
Washington: The last meeting of the 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in 2020 and the next meeting is to be hosted by the US.
Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told members of the House Armed Services Committee that he perceives the US-India defence relationship as one with incredible momentum.
