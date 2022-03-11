Tensions along LAC ‘worst’ in over 4 decades: US Admiral

People holding placard and photograph of the Dalai Lama during a demonstration on Tibet Uprising Day

Washington :

The statement of Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino on Wednesday came ahead of the 15th round of high-level military talks between India and China on March 11.





Tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and India are the worst in over four decades, Admiral Aquilino told members of the House Armed Services Committee during the Congressional hearing on the Indo-Pacific region.





Aquilino said that in October 2021, the Chinese legislature passed a land borders law that asserts “sacred and inviolable” sovereignty and territorial integrity and provides a domestic legal framework for greater PLA (People’s Liberation Army) involvement in border security.





This law took effect on January 1, 2022, representing a continuation of PRC’s use of domestic law as a pretext to the use of force to resolve territorial disputes, he said.