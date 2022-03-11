Rebuilding churches as symbols of hope

Mosul :

After the Islamic terror group “Islamic State” (IS) destroyed both the graveyard and the monastery in 2014, financial aid from the US has helped rebuilding the site, along with the monastery of the Chaldean Antonian Order of St. Hormiz outside the city.





“IS used the monastery as a prison for Yazidis. One of the monks’ cells was in use as a mosque, and the brass statue of Saint George was melted down,” Samer Soreshow Yohanna, the abbot of the Chaldean monastery, told DW. Luckily, he said, on the day of the invasion in June 2014, two monks were able to leave with the most valuable old manuscripts.





The abbot is now overseeing the rebuilding of churches. In Nineveh province alone, no fewer than 14 Christian buildings, belonging to different denominations, were destroyed.





The abbot recounts how, at the monastery, IS hired someone to remove the marble from the church on top of the hill. “When he used explosives, the dome turned over and killed the man,” he said. And then, after the liberation in 2017, civilians stole whatever IS had left behind.





It hurt the young priest, as he came here often as a boy; his father and sister were also buried in the now ruined graveyard.





Most of his family — like so many Iraqi Christians — had left Iraq even before IS came to power. In the years after dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled, their numbers fell from around 1.5 million down to 400,000 at most.





Before 2003, some 24,000 Christians were still living in Mosul. After IS, a maximum of 350 returned.





“For the daily Mass, we now use one church with one priest. That’s enough for the whole city,” said Abbot Samer. But the restoration of other churches is proceeding nonetheless, mostly with foreign aid.





Before the Chaldean Bishop of Mosul, Najib Mikhael Moussa, celebrated the first Mass in the rebuilt church of St. George’s Monastery, he had already formally reopened the Church of the Apostle Paul in Mosul.





In his opening words, he reminded the Iraqi officials and military officers who had joined civilians to celebrate the reopening that it was the local Muslims who cleaned up the churches after IS left.





“Building bridges is not easy, but I am sure Mosul will be better than it was,” he said. The bishop also passed on the instructions Pope Francis had given him when he visited Mosul in 2021: Work hard and make the city better and safer. “We want Christians to return voluntarily,” he told DW.





The pope’s visit, and the broad support it received from Iraqis, has been a beacon of hope for Iraq’s Christians. As the pope pointed out, the reduction in the size of the Christian community had caused huge damage, “not only to the individuals and communities involved, but also to the community they left behind.”





And that is why it is so important to rebuild churches and monasteries, even if there aren’t enough Christians to fill them, said Bishop Najib’s deputy, Father Boulos Thabet Habib.





Not just because some of them date back to the fifth century, but because this is heritage which belongs to Nineveh — and not only to the Christians. “Rebuilding that heritage means rebuilding the whole community,” he said.





Mosul has to regain its diversity, with Muslims and Christians living alongside Yazidis once again, said Father Boulos Thabet Habib. “For diversity sends out a powerful message against terrorism, against IS. If Christians return, it is a sign for Muslims, too, that it is safe,” he said.



