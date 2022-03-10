Peshawar mosque attack ‘handler’ among three killed in Pakistan

Pakistani security forces have shot dead the “main handler” of the deadly suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Peshawar and his two accomplices, who were reportedly also behind the killing of a Sikh medicine practitioner in the northwestern city.
Peshawar: At least 64 people were killed and nearly 200 others injured in the suicide bombing inside the mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar during Friday prayers last week, which was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group.
Officials said personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department, police and intelligence agencies raided a house in the Ghureza area of Jamrud tehsil on Tuesday.
Conversations