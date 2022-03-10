Peshawar mosque attack ‘handler’ among three killed in Pakistan

Peshawar :





Officials said personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department, police and intelligence agencies raided a house in the Ghu­reza area of Jamrud tehsil on Tuesday.

At least 64 people were killed and nearly 200 others injured in the suicide bombing inside the mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar during Friday prayers last week, which was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group.