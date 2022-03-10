Thu, Mar 10, 2022

Peshawar mosque attack ‘handler’ among three killed in Pakistan

Published: Mar 10,202211:53 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Pakistani security forces have shot dead the “main handler” of the deadly suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Peshawar and his two accomplices, who were reportedly also behind the killing of a Sikh medicine practitioner in the northwestern city.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Peshawar: At least 64 people were killed and nearly 200 others injured in the suicide bombing inside the mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar during Friday prayers last week, which was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group. 

Officials said personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department, police and intelligence agencies raided a house in the Ghu­reza area of Jamrud tehsil on Tuesday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations