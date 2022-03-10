Japan cautiously welcomes South Korean president-elect

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his government welcomed the victory of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday as Japanese officials and experts expressed sense of relief and hope for an improvement of the badly strained ties between the neighbours.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in Tokyo : Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor and foreign policy neophyte, was elected South Korea's president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in, during whose leadership bilateral relations have sunk to their lowest levels in years over wartime history disputes.