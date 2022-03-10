3 hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of cities

Kiev :

The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.





Turkey, meanwhile, was hosting the highest-level talks so far between the two sides on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba “will open the door to a permanent cease-fire.”





Ukrainian officials said the attack at a medical complex in Mariupol wounded at least 17 people.





The ground shook more than a mile away when the series of blasts hit. Explosions blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying a bleeding woman with a swollen belly on a stretcher past burning and mangled cars. Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.