Chernobyl has stopped transmitting data to IAEA

Moscow :

The Chernobyl site is not currently operational and handling of nuclear material has been halted. The facility holds decommissioned reactors as well as radioactive waste facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA) said.





Moreover, Ukrainian authorities have said the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant has been knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power. The state communications agency says the outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk. Meanwhile Russia on Wednesday said that it was not trying to topple the Ukraine government and ‘some progress’ has been made in talks.