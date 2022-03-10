South Koreans vote for next Prez in tight, bitter election

Seoul :

Pre-election surveys showed liberal Lee Jae-myung, a former governor of South Korea’s most populous Gyeonggi province, and his main conservative challenger, ex-prosecutor general Yoon Suk Yeol, running neck-and-neck, way ahead of 10 other contenders.





The wining candidate will take office in May and serve a single five-year term as leader of the world’s 10th largest economy.





Lee and Yoon conducted one of the most bitter political campaigns in recent memory. Both recently agreed that if they won they would not conduct politically motivated investigations against the other, but many believe the losing candidate could still face criminal probes over some of the scandals they’re been implicated in.