After 2 weeks, Russia slowed but not stopped

But the invading force of more than 1,50,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities.





Moscow’s main objective — toppling the Kyiv government and replacing it with Kremlin-friendly leadership — remains elusive, and its overall offensive has been slowed by an array of failings, including a lack of coordination between air and ground forces and an inability to fully dominate Ukraine’s skies.





The Pentagon estimated that Russia retains about 95 per cent of the combat power it has deployed in Ukraine, accounting for weapons and vehicles destroyed or made inoperable as well as troops killed and wounded. Those losses, while modest at first glance, are significant for two weeks of fighting.





Two weeks of war have created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that has accelerated in recent days. The United Nations estimates that 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country, and the number is expected to grow. Russia likely has had between 2,000 and 4,000 troops killed thus far, said LtGen Scott Berrier, director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, adding that his agency has “low confidence” in its estimate.





Sirens in Ukraine’s capital





as civilians try to flee cities





Air raid sirens blared over Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday and officials said they bolstered defences in key cities threatened by Russian forces, as authorities renewed efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged urban areas.





Ukrainian officials announced Russia has agreed to a new daylong cease-fire along several evacuation routes for people fleeing cities, including Mariupol, scene of some of the worst desperation of the war.





Russian shelling there has shattered buildings, leaving the port without water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service.





Local officials said they planned to start digging mass graves for the dead.





Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.