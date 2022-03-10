Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas

Washington :

This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers.





The trend contributed to the loss of 6.8 million US manufacturing jobs, but it also translated into lower prices for consumers and put downward pressure on inflation in ways that kept broader economic growth going.





It was a trade-off that many corporate and political leaders were privately comfortable making.





Now, with inflation at a 40-year high, the president has begun to argue that globalisation is stoking higher prices. That’s because proponents of outsourcing failed to consider the costs of increasingly frequent global supply chain disruptions.





Biden says the government can pursue two courses on inflation. It can either pull back on support and cause wages and growth to cool, or it can get rid of the pressure points that can lead to inflation when emergencies and uncertainties occur.