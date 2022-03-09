Wed, Mar 09, 2022

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

Published: Mar 09,202207:00 PM by Reuters

Cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent, Ukrainian Foreign Minister said

Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chornobyl NPP, Minister tweeted
Kiev:
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday Russia must urgently observe a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs on a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, saying radiation could be leaked if an electricity outage continues.

"Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chornobyl NPP. After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent," he said on Twitter.

