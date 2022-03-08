China, India encountered some setbacks: Wang Yi

Addressing his annual press conference on foreign policy, Wang said some forces (read US) have always sought to stoke tensions between China and India.
Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said differences over the disputed boundary and “recent setbacks” in ties should not impact the overall Sino-India relationship but did not give any indication about the way forward to resolve the ongoing border friction in eastern Ladakh. Addressing his annual press conference on foreign policy, Wang said some forces (read US) have always sought to stoke tensions between China and India.
