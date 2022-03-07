Ukraine-Russia war: Johnson defends treatment of Ukraine refugees

London :

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government's treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of “inhumane” behavior towards the refugees.





Johnson said Britain was being “very, very generous,” but would not have “a system where people can come into the U.K. without any checks or any controls at all.” Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 displaced Ukrainians. Very few have managed to reach Britain so far. The Home Office said “around 50” visas had been granted by Sunday.





French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday that hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the English Channel port of Calais had been turned away and told by British authorities that they must obtain visas at U.K. embassies in Paris or Brussels.





Calling that “a bit inhumane,” Darmanin urged Britain to “stop the technocratic nit-picking.'' U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel denied Britain was turning anyone away. The British government confirmed Monday that it did not have a visa center in Calais.