Editorial: The blood on Putin’s hands

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said that it would open investigations into whether Russia has possibly committed war crimes in Ukraine. Russian troops have been engaged in continuous assault on civilian sites from the beginning of the war. Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling has razed down swaths of Ukraine and the United Nations has recorded as many as 752 civilian casualties, with 227 killed and 525 injured. However, Ukraine is yet to dig under the rubble left behind, which could reveal a much higher toll.





While the ICC said that there is reasonable basis to open investigations into Russia’s military engagement in Ukraine, news footage provides ample evidence that public institutions such as government buildings, as well as civilian areas such as hospitals and residential buildings have been bombarded incessantly. Around 1.5 million refugees have fled the strife-torn region, a burden that will be borne by neighbours in Europe.





At this point in time, it is pertinent to note what qualifies as a war crime. As per the specific international standards for war crimes, these are defined as serious violations of humanitarian laws during a conflict. The Rome Statute of the ICC has established this definition in line with the Geneva Conventions and it says that individuals can be held responsible for the actions of a State or its military. Grey areas start emerging when one considers that war crimes are distinct from genocides and crimes against humanity.





While the former is said to be a fallout of a domestic conflict or a war between two States, the latter can take place even during peace time, and during a unilateral military engagement towards groups of unarmed people. Acts such as the recruitment of child soldiers, taking of hostages, wilful killing, inhuman torture or mistreatment of Prisoners of Wars are categorised as war crimes. Strangely, it might not be a war crime to bomb a school, a city, village, residential block or even civilian groups, if the use of military might is justified.





That is the cover under which many nations have conducted military operations for more than a century. In modern warfare, a prime example of such engagement was how the US dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, in retaliation of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The effects of the bombing are visible to this day, but not a single US President has tendered a formal apology for it.





During the Middle East conflict, both the Israeli military and Palestinian militia have fired missiles into civilian areas, with the latter bearing the brunt of Israel’s heavy artillery. Also, during the ongoing Syrian Civil War, the military headed by President Bashar-al-Assad had used chemical warfare against its own people, dropping chlorine bombs and sarin gas against rebel factions. The International Committee of the Red Cross has said that the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution lie at the heart of deciding whether a military has indeed perpetrated war crimes. But these principles have often been blown to smithereens when it comes to combat-like situations. Infants, children, women, the elderly and the infirm – aggressors have rarely distinguished between them when carrying out attacks on civilian areas.





Unfortunately, the list of the leaders indicted by the ICC for war crimes can be counted on the fingers of one’s hands. Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Sudanese former head of State, Omar al Bashir, former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic (in connection with the Bosnian War) as well as former Bosnian Serb President Radovan Karadzic are some of the names in this list. The process of indictment is usually a long-drawn one. Whether the ICC finds Putin culpable for such crimes remains to be seen. But as far as the attacks on civilians in Ukraine are concerned, there is little doubt that Russia has blood on its hands.