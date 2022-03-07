Wildlife personalities play a role in nature

Chennai :

In August, a mountain lion was sighted several times prowling the suburbs of New Canaan, Conn., and not for the first time. A decade ago, a young mountain lion made its way to Connecticut, prowling more than 1,500 miles from the Black Hills of South Dakota, before it was killed crossing a highway. What stands out about these incidents to Malcolm L. Hunter, Jr., a professor emeritus of wildlife ecology at the University of Maine, is the exploratory personalities of the tawny felines. “You can be sure the individual young mountain lion that left South Dakota and ended up being run over by a car in Connecticut, was not a stay-at-home, timid fellow,” he said.





Wildlife biologists have traditionally studied factors like the abundance of prey, habitat quality and behavior to assess the roles animals hold in particular ecosystems. But a growing number of scientists argue that a critical piece is missing: the range of personality traits in individual animals, whether they are grizzly bears, squirrels or earthworms. Some scientists argue that even bacteria are unique.





“Personality is found in all taxa,” said Alessio Mortelliti, an expert in rodent personalities at the University of Maine and a recipient of a National Science Foundation career grant. The five common animal personality traits are boldness, aggressiveness, activity, exploratory tendency and sociability. To qualify, these traits need to be present “over time and across contexts.” Wild animals “are not just little duplicative automatons doing what they do; they do them in different ways,” said Dr. Hunter, a co-author of a paper that urged scientists to incorporate such studies in the field of ecology.





“It’s important to know and appreciate that personality can be a consideration in terms of managing these systems.” It’s not unlike a litter of puppies or box of kittens, where every animal is different. In the wild, those personalities ripple through natural processes.





Dr. Hunter noted in his paper that Charles Darwin, in his last book, “The Formation of Vegetable Mould Through the Action of Worms,” published in 1881, referred to earthworms, variously, as timid, neat and tidy, and slovenly. A study in 2018 found that earthworms were very different in their knack for solving problems. One personality trait “that cuts across a lot of species is the extent to which some individuals are more curious, more exploratory, more willing to stick its neck out,” Dr. Hunter said. “Well, I guess an earthworm doesn’t really have a neck,” he laughed. Understanding animal personalities paints a fuller picture of the natural world, some experts say, and burrows into individual differences much deeper than behavioural ecology. It plays a role in every aspect of their lives, whether it involves mating or forest regeneration. Dr. Michael Goldstein, a professor of psychology at Cornell University who studies the social importance of babble in bird and human babies, placed 48 zebra finches in a cage to see how different personality types find a mate and how that affects parenting. “It turns out they pair by exploration,” he said.





Personalities play a key role in ecosystem dynamics and taking one type of individual out can affect evolution, scientists say. A bold grizzly or cougar could help a population adapt to novel terrain and circumstances — a trait that could be especially important as climate change forces some species to light out for more suitable living conditions.





Jim Robbins is a reporter with NYT©2022





The New York Times