Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lviv becomes city of refugees

Kiev :

Due to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict, the city of Lviv in Ukraine has become the city of refugees.





Speaking with ANI, a Ukrainian citizen Andrey said, "Volunteers in Lviv provides us with an entire house. I am very grateful to them. It's peaceful here."





On February 25th, I departed from Kyiv region. I took the evacuation train and I am safe, but, I hear news from my friend who are hiding right now in the Kyiv region. Some are sleeping at the Metro Stations. Some of my friends left Kyiv for Poland. Many people are afraid to come to Lviv right now. I left after the first rocket hit the city. My friends were afraid to leave as Russians encircled Kyiv city and there were fewer routes to escape. When we left, there was a huge crowd at the stations, it was overcrowded. Many Ukrainians and foreigners embarked on train. We were able to board the train as we have two babies and some people were kind to vacate seats for us."





Meanwhile, an Indian Gagan Moga speaking to ANI said that he will not go back to India as his wife is Ukrainian and only Indians are evacuated under Operation Ganga.





"I am an Indian citizen, can go to India but not my wife, who is a Ukrainian, I have been told that only Indians will be evacuated. I can't leave my family here. My wife is 8-months pregnant, will be moving to Poland. We are currently at a friend's place in Lviv," said Moga, who fled from Kyiv.





Talking about the challenges people are facing due to the intense fight between Russia and Ukraine, he said, "You would know that people from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson are leaving the cities. I can't express their pain, those who are capable are leaving and those who are not are stuck there."





Sharing his experience about the escape from Kyiv, Moga said that he was helped throughout his journey to Lviv.





I can't describe in words what difficulties I faced to reach Lviv. If you had witnessed the conflict, if you had witnessed the situation, you would know how horrific it was. I was in an area which is called Bucha (Kyiv Oblast). It was the fighting hub of the Russian Army with the Ukrainian Army. We heard every second, every minute, and every day the sound of the bombs, missiles, saw fighter planes. It was havoc and dangerous times for me. However, my friend and I were able to escape as we had a vehicle and arranged petrol somehow and came to Lviv after a two-day ordeal.





Talking about his future plans, Moga said, "I am thinking to go to Poland as my wife is allowed to go there. I will leave with my family to Poland tomorrow. We are staying here with a friend of mine. They helped us a lot, even while escaping Kyiv, I was helped by Ukrainian people with free shelter and food. They even offered money when I tried to pay them," he said.





He also urged India to try to stop this war and said that New Delhi should do whatever possible from them.





Meanwhile, the famous Opera House of Ukraine in Lviv is closed and Mc Donald's staff were told to shut the outlets due to ongoing war in the region.