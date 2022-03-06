Sun, Mar 06, 2022

Ukraine's Vinnytsia airport destroyed by Russia

Ukraine War: The Ukrainian President said the airport in Vinnytsia was completely destroyed by eight rockets.

Screengrab from the video
Kiev:
A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed the airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets... The airport was completely destroyed," he said.

Conversations