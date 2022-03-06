Biden welcomes decision by Visa, Mastercard to suspend services in Russia: White House

Washington :

US President Joe Biden, during a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, welcomed the decisions of Visa and Mastercard to suspend services in Russia, the White House said. Earlier, Zelenskyy said on Twitter that he held phone talks with Biden on Saturday, discussing Western support for Kyiv and anti-Russia sanctions





"President Biden highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.





In particular, he welcomed the decision this evening by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia," the White House said in a Saturday statement following the Biden-Zelenskyy conversation. According to the release, Biden and Zelenskyy discussed the recent talks between Russia and Ukraine.





The White House said that the Biden administration is boosting assistance to Kyiev and is "working closely with Congress to secure additional funding."