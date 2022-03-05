China logs 102 new local Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Beijing :

Of the new local cases, 46 were reported in Guangdong, 19 in Jilin, eight in Inner Mongolia, six in Hebei, five in Shandong, three each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Guangxi, two each in Hainan and Yunnan, and one each in Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Hunan and Sichuan, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.





As many as 179 imported Covid-19 cases were also reported on Friday, according to the commission. No deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.





A total of five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, the news agency reported citing the commission.