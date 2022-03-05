Ukrainian port city Mariupol under 'blockade' by Russian forces

Kharkiv :

The city, located on the Sea of Azov, has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity, according to the media outlet. However, Mayor Boychenko has said that they are looking for all possible ways to get out of the blockade.





"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," CNN quoted Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account. Meanwhile, as the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues for over a week now, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators.





Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.