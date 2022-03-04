Ukraine plans third round of talks with Russia this weekend

Kiev :

Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators.





"The third leg could take place tomorrow or the day after, we are in constant contact," The Times of Israel quoted Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.





During the second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.





"There is a solution only for the organization of humanitarian corridors," Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter.





Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also the head of the Russian delegation, said the two sides discussed military issues, humanitarian issues, and a future political settlement of the conflict.





Meanwhile, Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that the site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had been shelled overnight and Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi immediately spoke with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as the country's national nuclear regulator and operator about the serious situation. Meanwhile, the fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday and the radiation levels are currently normal.