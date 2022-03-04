First Russian general killed in Ukraine war

New Delhi :

On the territory of the Chernihiv region, the armed forces of Ukraine killed Russian Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, the Deputy Commander of the 41st Army.





This was announced by Anton Gerashchenko, the Advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, UNIAN reported.





"The first has left! The first Russian general has been destroyed in Ukraine. Prepare for others! Or, gentlemen generals, report to the mountain that the invasion of Ukraine is a bloody adventure that will destroy Russia if not stopped immediately!" he wrote.





"Ukraine is your Afghanistan. We will not have to wait only 10 years for the collapse of Russia. We will invest in a month," Gerashchenko added.





Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, claimed that Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy in most areas, the main thing now is to resist.





He stated this in his address to Ukrainians, claiming that for more than 196 hours, Ukraine has been repelling the Russian occupiers.





According to him, the situation in the south remains difficult, where the enemy fired on the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in recent hours, but "the fighting spirit of the people in the Cossack region is such that the Russian forces are doomed to defeat".





"Kharkiv is an invincible fortress. All of Ukraine is watching the Russian shelling with pain. But now the whole of Europe knows that Kharkiv is not only an intellectual and industrial center, but also a proud city of brave citizens," Reznikov said, UNIAN reported.





He added that fighting continues in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, which are saving Kiev from the siege.