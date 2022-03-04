Fri, Mar 04, 2022

Death toll from Russian air strikes on Chernihiv city rises to 47, local authorities say

Published: Mar 04,202202:21 PM by Reuters

Forty-seven people were killed in Russian air strikes on a residential district of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, regional authorities said on Friday, updating an earlier death toll of 33 killed.

Shelling in Chernihiv during Russian invasion (Reuters)
Kharkiv:
Rescue work had to be suspended on Thursday due to heavy shelling, according to the local emergency services.

