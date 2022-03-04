Quad meet: Modi stresses on dialogue

The developments in Ukraine were the focus of talks during a virtual meeting of Quad leaders on Thursday night, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising India’s stand of dialogue and diplomacy as the way out, during discussions with the leaders of the US, Australia and Japan.
New Delhi:
The meeting between PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and PM Kishida Fumio of Japan, comes as India has consistently abstained during voting in the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, on resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The other three nations have voted for the UN resolutions and have slapped tough sanctions on Moscow. Modi also underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
