Quad meet: Modi stresses on dialogue

New Delhi :

The meeting between PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and PM Kishida Fumio of Japan, comes as India has consistently abstained during voting in the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, on resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The other three nations have voted for the UN resolutions and have slapped tough sanctions on Moscow. Modi also underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.