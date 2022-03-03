CISF man shoots himself to death at airport

Chennai :

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable shot himself dead with a pistol at the Chennai airport on Thursday.





The deceased B Yashpal (26) of Rajasthan belongs to the 2017 batch of CISF recruits and for the past few years, he was working in the Chennai airport.





On Thursday morning Yashpal was on duty at the departure terminal of the Chennai international airport. Police said Yashpal who went inside the toilet shot himself using his service pistol.





On hearing the noise the cleaning staff rushed inside the toilet but there Yashpal was lying dead in a pool of blood.





On information, the airport security officials and the police arrived at the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The airport police registered a case and primary investigations revealed that he committed suicide due to a possible relationship issue.





Further inquiry is on.